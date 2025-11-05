The MK Party has suspended deputy president John Hlophe from all party positions, including his role as opposition leader in Parliament, following unauthorised removal of the party’s chief whip.
Hlophe will not be active in Parliament following the suspension, according to the report. The action comes after he removed Colleen Makhubele as chief whip without authorization from party leadership.
“There must be consequences for people just doing things without consulting leadership,” a party source told Report Focus News.
Sources within the party said Hlophe acted without authorisation or consultation with the organisation’s leadership when he removed Makhubele from her position as chief whip, according to the broadcaster.
The MK Party earlier this week replaced Makhubele with Des van Rooyen, a former finance minister, as chief whip. Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela had announced the change in a statement, thanking Makhubele for her service.
Hlophe, a former Western Cape judge president who was impeached by Parliament in February, joined the MK Party after his removal from the bench. He became the party’s deputy president and parliamentary leader following the 2024 elections, which saw the party secure 58 seats in the National Assembly.
The party has experienced significant internal turmoil since its formation in December 2023, with multiple leadership changes in the chief whip position and public disputes between senior members.
The MK Party has not yet issued an official statement on Hlophe’s suspension. Party leader Jacob Zuma could not immediately be reached for comment.