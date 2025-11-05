Stuart James Scharnick denied on Wednesday being suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s bodyguard after Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo told the Madlanga Commission he has 34 criminal cases on record.
Scharnick said Khumalo was trying to mislead the commission investigating corruption in South Africa’s criminal justice system by describing him as Sibiya’s “close protector” after footage showed Sibiya driving his white Toyota Hilux bakkie.
Khumalo testified Tuesday that Scharnick has 18 criminal convictions, 11 withdrawn cases and five acquittals, mostly for carjacking and vehicle theft in KwaZulu-Natal. Video footage showed Scharnick sitting behind Sibiya during his October appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.
The Crime Intelligence head presented CCTV footage to the commission showing Sibiya driving the Toyota registered under Scharnick’s name on multiple occasions, including during an October 9 police raid at Sibiya’s Centurion home.
Scharnick said his convictions dated from 2010-2011 and resulted in suspended sentences and fines rather than prison time.
“I’ve served my time, which wasn’t even a prison sentence,” Scharnick said. “It was really money that needed to be paid as a fine.”
He accused Khumalo of running a smear campaign to support allegations that senior police officials have links to criminal syndicates.
Khumalo told the commission that Scharnick’s criminal history and proximity to Sibiya demonstrated how syndicates had infiltrated the police service at the highest levels.
The Madlanga Commission is investigating allegations of collusion between politicians, senior police, prosecutors and criminal networks following claims by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.