The head of South Africa’s Crime Intelligence division told a judicial inquiry on Wednesday he was not consulted before suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu disbanded a unit investigating politically motivated killings.

Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo said he learned about the decision to disband the Political Killing Task Team when Mchunu’s directive began circulating on social media on Jan. 1.

“I had never been given an opportunity to brief the ministry. I’ve never received any complaints or signs of unhappiness. I was never consulted,” Khumalo told the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria. “When the letter was drafted and finalised, it came as a surprise even to myself.”

The PKTT was established in 2018 to investigate politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal province. On Dec. 31, Mchunu sent a directive to national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola instructing him to “immediately” disestablish the task team and submit a preliminary report by Jan. 20.

Khumalo said he received more than 110 calls from task team members on New Year’s Day seeking clarity about the directive.

“From my personal perspective, it was not a happy New Year’s Day because I had to receive calls from more than 110 members asking the same question. Unfortunately, I could not answer them because communication of that nature would normally come through me or my office,” he said.

He said the language in Mchunu’s letter caused distress among task team members.

“Most of them were worried about the language used, asking how they could sacrifice and leave their families for years, only to be told that they are valueless,” Khumalo told the commission.

The Crime Intelligence chief said he attempted to understand what prompted the decision. He suggested one possible reason may have been linked to a 2024 internal disagreement over senior management positions.

Khumalo explained that after he submitted a proposed selection panel for recruitment, a deputy national commissioner submitted a different panel without consulting him. The disagreement created a stalemate that delayed appointments.

The Madlanga Commission was established to investigate allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa’s law enforcement agencies. The inquiry follows explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Mchunu and other senior officials of colluding with organized crime.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Mchunu on July 13 pending the commission’s findings. Mchunu has denied the allegations.

Khumalo told the commission on Tuesday that the PKTT’s investigative model should be replicated nationally, citing its success in solving complex cases including the April 2024 murder of engineer Armand Swart.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia told parliament on Tuesday that while Mchunu may have had valid reasons to disband the unit, he failed to follow proper consultation procedures.