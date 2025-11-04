Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit arrested three remaining suspects Tuesday in the October 21 Westbury mass shooting that killed two teenagers and wounded five others, bringing total arrests to five.

The suspects, aged 17 to 20, were brought to police by parents and legal representatives, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili. The 17-year-old was taken to a youth facility under the Child Justice Act while two 19-year-olds were detained.

All three face two murder charges and five attempted murder charges for the deaths of Tigan du Plessis, 18, and Diegan Ryters, 17. The youngest injured victim was 13.

“They will appear in court on Thursday in Sophiatown,” Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana told reporters Tuesday.

Police previously arrested a 20-year-old suspect October 30 in Diepkloof and a 36-year-old believed to be the mastermind. The shooting occurred when four armed suspects opened fire on teenagers gathered on Croesus Street around 1pm without warning.

Kekana confirmed the attack stemmed from rivalry between two known gangs. “The victims belong to one gang, while those who shot belonged to another,” he said.

The arrests follow weeks of intelligence-led operations after eyewitnesses identified suspects to police. Community members provided statements naming attackers, their addresses and family details.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola criticized parents for failing to monitor children being recruited into gangs. “Such a war can only be fought if parents and guardians come on board,” Masemola said during a media briefing.

The Westbury community has faced recurring gang violence despite Anti-Gang Unit deployments. Residents report shootings every few months and demand stronger intervention beyond arrests.

Police deployed the unit to eight Gauteng crime hotspots including Westbury, Eldorado Park and Langlaagte. Officers were two streets away when Tuesday’s shooting occurred.

Masemola said investigations would target gang leaders recruiting school-aged children. He noted suspects as young as 13 serve as runners for older criminals who exploit lenient juvenile justice provisions.

Two of five injured victims have been discharged from hospital. One survivor still has a bullet lodged in his head, according to local media reports.

The case highlights growing gang violence in Gauteng where 22 gang-related murders occurred between January and March 2025. Western Cape recorded 208 such murders during the same period.

All five suspects will appear together at Johannesburg Magistrates Court Thursday. Police urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.