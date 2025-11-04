LUSAKA, 4 November 2025– A section of online users in Zambia has rallied in defence of President Hakainde Hichilema after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, whose leadership has been criticised over alleged election irregularities and suppression of opposition voices.

The Zambian leader’s presence at the ceremony in Dodoma drew mixed reactions across social media. Critics argued that by attending, President Hichilema appeared to endorse a government accused by rights groups of rigging elections, imprisoning opposition figures, and silencing dissent. However, many Zambians have taken to online platforms to argue that the visit was a matter of national interest and diplomacy, rather than political endorsement.

Supporters emphasised that maintaining strong bilateral relations with Tanzania is crucial for Zambia’s economy. As a landlocked nation, Zambia relies heavily on Tanzania for access to international trade routes. The port of Dar es Salaam serves as one of Zambia’s main gateways for exporting copper and importing essential goods, making the relationship strategically vital.

Analysts note that any diplomatic fallout between the two countries could have significant economic repercussions. Tanzania provides Zambia with access to fuel imports, agricultural products, and other commodities through key transport links such as the TAZARA Railway and the Tanzania-Zambia Pipeline (TAZAMA). These infrastructures remain central to Zambia’s regional trade and economic stability.

While some observers see President Hakainde Hichilema’s attendance as a pragmatic diplomatic move, others urge him to balance national interests with a commitment to democratic principles in regional engagement. The incident has reignited debate about how African leaders should navigate relations with governments facing accusations of human rights violations.

For now, the discussion reflects broader tensions between realpolitik and the promotion of democratic values in African diplomacy, a delicate balance that President Hakainde Hichilema appears determined to maintain.