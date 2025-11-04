JOHANNESBURG, 4 November 2025– The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has issued an interdict preventing Operation Dudula from taking actions against foreign nationals, ruling that the group’s activities violate fundamental human rights.

The ruling comes after Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (KAAX) and other civil society organisations brought a case against Operation Dudula, describing the movement’s actions as “a systematic campaign of unlawful xenophobic activity” that required judicial intervention.

Judge Leicester Adams, who delivered the judgment on Tuesday, emphasised that “the fact that an individual is a non-citizen or undocumented does not mean that their basic human rights can be violated without consequences.”

The court found that Operation Dudula’s sustained conduct, including interfering with foreign nationals’ access to healthcare and intimidating or harassing individuals identified as foreign, constituted a clear violation of the right to dignity, freedom, and security of persons.

Additionally, the court noted that the applicants had demonstrated a reasonable fear of further harm if the interdictory relief was not granted, highlighting the ongoing risk posed by the group’s actions.

As a result, the court granted the interdict, barring Operation Dudula from performing any acts against foreign nationals, including harassment, intimidation, or obstruction of access to essential services. The ruling also imposed legal costs on both Operation Dudula and the government respondents, signalling the seriousness with which the court viewed the matter.

Civil society groups welcomed the decision, stating that it affirms the constitutional protection of all individuals within South Africa, regardless of nationality or documentation status. The ruling is expected to have wider implications for curbing xenophobic violence and ensuring that civil society and state actors uphold the rights of migrants.

Operation Dudula has not yet publicly responded to the judgment, while legal experts suggest the case could set an important precedent in enforcing human rights protections for vulnerable populations in South Africa.