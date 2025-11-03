The Southern African Development Community electoral observer mission said Tanzania’s 2025 general election fell short of regional democratic standards, concluding that voters in most areas could not express their democratic will.

The preliminary statement from the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), led by former Malawi parliament speaker Richard Msowoya, delivered a sharp rebuke to an election that saw President Samia Suluhu Hassan re-elected with 97.66% of votes after her main rivals were barred from running.

“In view of the Mission observations… it is the SEOM’s tentative conclusion that, in most areas, voters could not express their democratic will,” the statement said. “Overall, the 2025 General Election in the United Republic of Tanzania fell short of the requirements of the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.”

The mission’s conclusion represents a rare criticism from the regional body, which deployed 80 observers across 27 of Tanzania’s 31 regions for the October 29 poll. SADC typically adopts non-confrontational approaches to member state elections.

Hassan was declared winner on Saturday following an election marred by violence, internet shutdowns and the deployment of military forces to quell protests. Her main challengers, including opposition leader Tundu Lissu of Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA), were prevented from running.

Lissu has been held on non-bailable treason charges since April after calling for electoral reforms. His party was disqualified from participating after authorities said it failed to comply with nomination procedures.

The mission appealed to citizens “to channel their concerns through established legal procedures and processes and not resort to violence or threats thereof.”

At least 10 people died during protests according to United Nations reports, though some opposition figures claim hundreds were killed. The government has denied these allegations.

Alex Vines, Africa director at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told Al Jazeera the election was “clearly not credible,” noting the unexpected level of violence in Tanzania.

SEOM said its preliminary statement was delivered late due to “security and communication challenges, which made it impractical to follow the normal SEOM procedure.” The mission typically releases statements within two days of voting.

The observer mission said it would issue a final report within 30 days and that SADC would “return at an appropriate time to undertake a post-election review” to assess whether recommendations are implemented.

Hassan, who became Tanzania’s first female president in 2021 after predecessor John Magufuli’s death, faced 16 candidates from smaller parties with minimal support. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party has never lost an election since independence in 1961.

Rights groups documented enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and restrictions on media ahead of the polls. Freedom House downgraded Tanzania to “Not Free” in 2025, citing declining political rights.