JOHANNESBURG, 3 November 2025– A Gauteng Traffic Police pilot has testified that he was instructed by the Hawks to hover above the home of alleged cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe during his arrest.

Chief provincial inspector George Raftopoulous appeared before the Madlanga Commission on Monday, where he detailed his involvement in the operation carried out at Molefe’s Sandton residence. The commission is investigating allegations of corruption within the justice system, with Monday’s session focusing on the circumstances surrounding Molefe’s arrest.

Raftopoulous told the commission that on 6 December 2024, he received a call from Captain Barry Kruger of the Hawks requesting aerial support for what was described as an operation involving “bogus police officers” at a Sandton property.

He explained that the Gauteng Traffic Police had previously collaborated with the Hawks on similar missions that targeted individuals posing as police officers.

While airborne, Raftopoulous said he received a message in the operation’s WhatsApp group indicating that the activity on the ground was a legitimate police operation. “The information was received from Captain Kruger,” he testified. “I phoned him using WhatsApp, and he confirmed it was a legitimate operation.”

During cross-examination, evidence leader Advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube sought clarification, asking whether Kruger confirmed this information over the phone. Raftopoulous affirmed, “That’s correct, commissioners.”

However, Captain Kruger, who previously appeared before the commission, disputed this account. He stated that he had never told Raftopoulous the operation was legitimate. Despite this contradiction, Raftopoulous maintained his version, insisting that Kruger personally confirmed the legitimacy of the operation during their phone call.

The commission is expected to continue hearings this week, as investigators probe inconsistencies in testimony related to the Hawks’ handling of the operation involving the alleged criminal network and the Gauteng Traffic Police.