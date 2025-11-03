Deputy Minister of Police Shela Boshielo will appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on Tuesday to testify about political interference in law enforcement operations and the functioning of the Political Killings Task Team.

Boshielo will be the seventh witness before the committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration and corruption within the South African Police Service. The probe was launched after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made explosive claims during a July 6 media briefing.

The deputy minister’s testimony comes after her colleague Cassel Mathale revealed last week that neither he nor Boshielo had been delegated any responsibilities by suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu since their appointments in June 2024.

Mathale told Parliament that Mchunu had not assigned tasks to either deputy minister more than a year into their positions. Mchunu has been on special leave since July while facing investigation.

The Ad Hoc Committee, chaired by Soviet Lekganyane, was established to examine allegations of a sophisticated crime syndicate systematically infiltrating law enforcement and intelligence structures. Mkhwanazi alleged that the syndicate involved Mchunu and top police officials.

Boshielo is expected to provide insights into the controversial disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team. The unit, established in 2018 to investigate politically motivated murders in KwaZulu-Natal, was ordered disbanded on December 31 by Mchunu.

“The minister is still getting to grips with his role, and no tasks have been assigned to me or Deputy Minister Boshielo,” Mathale said during his testimony.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has also not delegated responsibilities to the deputy ministers, according to Mathale’s testimony. When asked about delegation from Cachalia, Mathale replied, “We have met and spoken about it, but no delegation has been assigned.”

Mathale defended the police service during his appearance. “You are talking of over hundred thousand men and women who are in uniform and those that are broke or work with criminal elements do not represent a greater proportion of the police,” he told the committee.

The committee has received 325 public submissions and must complete its investigation by November 28. Former Police Minister Bheki Cele testified last month, followed by National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and other senior officials.

Boshielo was appointed Deputy Minister of Police on July 3, 2024. She previously served as Limpopo’s Member of the Executive Council for Transport, Safety and Liaison from June 2022 to October 2022.