LONDON, 3 November 2025– British police have arrested two men following a train stabbing attack that left 11 people injured on a service travelling from Doncaster to London’s King’s Cross station.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on 1 November when officers were called to reports of multiple stabbings on board the train. The service made an emergency stop at Huntingdon, a market town near Cambridge, where British Transport Police arrested two suspects on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said ten people were taken to hospital by ambulance, while one other person later sought treatment independently. Four of the injured have since been discharged, but two remain in critical condition.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos and fear. Passenger Olly Foster told the BBC that he initially thought the commotion was a Halloween prank before realising the seriousness of the situation.

“I put my hand on a chair and it was covered in blood,” he said. “People were screaming. It felt like forever.”

Foster said some passengers used a bottle of whisky to fend off the attackers while others tried to protect a young girl from being stabbed.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the incident as “appalling,” praising the emergency services for their rapid response. King Charles III and Queen Camilla expressed their shock and sympathy to those affected.

British Transport Police Superintendent John Loveless stated there was “nothing to suggest” the attack was linked to terrorism. Both suspects, aged 32 and 35, are British nationals.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are working to establish the full circumstances and motivation behind this train stabbing attack,” Loveless said.

Huntingdon station remains closed while forensic teams continue their work, though trains are still running through the area.