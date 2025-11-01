Zimbabwe police arrested church leader Walter Magaya today on multiple rape and fraud charges following an early morning raid at his Harare offices.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrest of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Church founder in a statement issued today. A police crack team detained Magaya at his church premises after arriving in unmarked vehicles.
“The suspect was arrested early today by a police crack team,” said Commissioner Nyathi, Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations to the Commissioner-General of Police, in the official statement.
Police said the 41-year-old religious leader faces several reports of rape and fraud. Authorities did not provide specific details about the allegations or the number of complainants involved.
“More details will be released in due course,” the police statement said.
Magaya founded PHD Ministries in 2012 and built a large following through claims of miracle healing and prophecy. The church operates from offices in Harare and has thousands of members across Zimbabwe.
The arrest adds to Magaya’s history of legal troubles. Courts convicted him in 2019 for falsely claiming to have discovered an HIV cure and fined him $700 for contravening medicines regulations.
Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption commission investigated Magaya earlier this year for allegedly submitting fraudulent academic qualifications. The University of South Africa denied that Magaya ever studied or graduated from the institution after he claimed to hold degrees from the university.
Police provided no information about when Magaya will appear in court or whether bail proceedings have been scheduled. The statement indicated only that investigations continue.
PHD Ministries representatives could not immediately be reached for comment about the arrest or the charges against their leader.