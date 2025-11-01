U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he has instructed the Pentagon to prepare for potential military intervention in Nigeria, threatening to cut all American aid and deploy forces to combat what he called Islamic terrorist attacks on Christians.

Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States “may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” according to the statement released Saturday afternoon local time.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria,” Trump wrote in the post.

The military threat came one day after Trump designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” for religious freedom violations, a move that could lead to sanctions including restrictions on non-humanitarian aid.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rejected Trump’s characterization of Africa’s most populous nation, saying Saturday that “Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it,” according to a statement he posted on social media.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality,” Tinubu said. “Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so.”

Trump claimed Friday that “thousands of Christians are being killed” by “radical Islamists” in Nigeria, though he provided no evidence to support the claim. He tasked Republican lawmakers Riley Moore and Tom Cole to investigate and report back on possible U.S. responses.

Security experts and data from Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project told CBS News that the majority of victims from armed groups in Nigeria are Muslims in the country’s Muslim-majority north, where most attacks occur. The conflict analysis group recorded 389 instances of violence targeting Christians between 2020 and 2025 with at least 318 fatalities, compared to 197 attacks on Muslims with more than 400 deaths during the same period.

Nigeria’s 220 million population is divided almost equally between Christians in the south and Muslims in the north. The country faces multiple security crises including a 15-year insurgency by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province that has killed more than 40,000 people, criminal gangs in the northwest, and clashes between mostly Muslim herders and mainly Christian farmers in central regions.

Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese, whose region has experienced jihadist violence, told Vatican news outlet Crux that explaining Nigerian violence as religious oppression “ignores the other vectors” including weak governance, poverty, ethnicity and organized crime.

Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said Saturday that “the Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to defend all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, or religion.”

Trump’s “country of particular concern” designation typically follows recommendations from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and State Department specialists. Nigeria was first placed on the list in 2020 but removed in 2023 ahead of then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to improve bilateral relations.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has been pressing for Nigeria’s redesignation, calling for accountability for what he termed attacks on Christians. Representative Moore echoed Trump’s assessment, saying he has advocated for the designation since April.

Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said in Rome last month that while Christians suffer in Nigeria, the situation “is not a religious conflict, but rather more a social one, for example, disputes between herders and farmers.”

The White House has not provided details on what military preparation entails or specified conditions that would trigger potential U.S. military action.