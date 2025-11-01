Tanzania electoral commission declares President Samia Suluhu Hassan winner of disputed election with 98 percent of vote

Tanzania’s electoral commission declared President Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner of Wednesday’s disputed presidential election with nearly 98 percent of votes on Saturday, following three days of violent protests across the East African nation.

Hassan’s overwhelming victory hands her a five-year term to govern the country of 68 million people. She faced 16 candidates from smaller parties after authorities barred her two main rivals from participating.

The October 29 election triggered protests in major cities including commercial capital Dar es Salaam and border town Namanga. Demonstrators tore down Hassan campaign posters and set fire to government buildings.

Police fired teargas and gunshots to disperse crowds. The military deployed to help quell riots.

Opposition groups claim hundreds died in clashes though authorities have not confirmed casualty figures.

“We want our country back,” protesters chanted in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday despite heavy security presence.

The government imposed curfews and disrupted internet connectivity during vote counting. Access to social media platform X was restricted nationwide.

Opposition party Chadema was barred from participating after missing submission deadline. Its leader Tundu Lissu faces treason charges for calling electoral boycott in April.

Alliance for Change and Transparency candidate Luhaga Mpina was disqualified twice over procedural complaints. Courts briefly reinstated him before electoral commission upheld disqualification.

“This is a sham election,” said one Tanzanian rights activist who requested anonymity.

Hassan, 65, became Tanzania’s first female president in 2021 following predecessor John Magufuli’s death. She ran virtually unopposed after systematic exclusion of credible challengers.

Tanganyika Law Society confirmed 83 abductions since Hassan took power. Another 20 cases were reported in recent weeks including former CCM spokesperson Humphrey Polepole who disappeared October 6.

Freedom House downgraded Tanzania from “partly free” to “not free” in 2024 citing deteriorating democratic conditions.

More than 37 million voters registered for elections that included parliamentary and local council seats. Turnout figures remain unavailable.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party has governed Tanzania since independence. CCM won over 98 percent of seats in 2024 local elections.

International observers including Human Rights Watch criticized restrictions on opposition activity and limited media access. CNN correspondent Larry Madowo said Tanzania denied accreditation to foreign journalists.

Hassan campaigned on infrastructure development and universal health insurance promises. The economy grew 5.5 percent last year according to World Bank data.

Opposition supporters demand election invalidation and formation of transitional government. Protests continue despite security crackdowns.