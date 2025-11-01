Tanzania’s main opposition party CHADEMA rejected President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s declared 97.66 percent election victory Saturday, calling the results fabricated and refusing to recognize her presidency.

CHADEMA Secretary General John Mnyika said the results announced by the National Electoral Commission had no basis in reality and reflected the ruling party’s intent to rig the election.

“These results have no basis in reality, as the truth is that no genuine election took place in Tanzania,” Mnyika said in a statement rejecting Hassan’s landslide victory.

Electoral commission chairman Jacobs Mwambegele declared Hassan won 31,913,866 votes out of 32,678,844 cast, giving her 97.66 percent. The commission reported 87 percent voter turnout.

CHADEMA said the near-total victory margin proved election manipulation, stating citizens did not participate due to an environment that was neither free nor fair.

“Furthermore, CHADEMA emphasizes that the Electoral Commission has released figures that are completely fabricated—merely reflecting the malicious intent of Samia Suluhu Hassan and her party to rig the election, an act which they have succeeded,” the party statement said.

The opposition party declared it would not recognize Hassan’s presidency and called on the international community to reject the 97 percent victory as illegitimate.

“CHADEMA does not recognize Samia Suluhu Hassan as the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, as she has not been elected by the people of Tanzania,” the statement said.

The party urged the international community not to recognize Hassan as Tanzania’s leader, saying she lacks legitimacy after the disputed vote.

CHADEMA had been barred from participating after the electoral commission disqualified the party in April for failing to sign a code of conduct document. Party leader Tundu Lissu faces treason charges after calling for electoral reforms.

The opposition’s rejection came amid violent protests that erupted Wednesday when Hassan’s victory became apparent. CHADEMA spokesman John Kitoka told AFP the party counted 700 deaths from the unrest.

“Around 700 people have been killed,” Kitoka said, citing figures gathered from hospitals and health clinics nationwide. Security and diplomatic sources in Dar es Salaam confirmed deaths were “in the hundreds.”

Hassan condemned the protests while accepting her winner’s certificate in Dodoma, defending the 97 percent victory margin as legitimate.

“When it comes to the security of Tanzania, there is no debate – we must use all available security avenues to ensure the country remains safe,” Hassan said.

The United Nations reported “credible reports” of at least 10 deaths. The military deployed alongside police to quell riots in major cities.

The 97 percent victory extends the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party’s dominance since 1977. Hassan becomes Tanzania’s first elected female president after assuming office in 2021 following John Magufuli’s death.

Freedom House ranked Tanzania as “not free” in 2024. Rights groups documented enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings before the disputed polls.