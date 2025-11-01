Six people were killed and three injured in a drive-by shooting in Boksburg’s Reiger Park area on Saturday afternoon, Gauteng police said.

Two vehicles, a silver Volkswagen Polo and a black Volkswagen Polo, arrived in the area and occupants started shooting randomly at approximately 2:30 PM local time, according to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are investigating the motive for the shooting.

“The circumstances of the shooting are not clear at this stage, but investigations are underway,” Nevhuhulwi told Reuters in a statement.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng, Major General Fred Kekana, has mobilized additional resources following the incident.

The shooting adds to growing concerns about violent crime in South Africa. On October 27, a taxi boss and his friend were shot dead in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape, in what police described as a targeted hit.

“The Acting Provincial Commissioner has appealed to the community of Reiger Park to allow law enforcement to do their job and work together with them by reporting any criminal activities,” Nevhuhulwi said.

In the Eastern Cape incident, police found a white double-cab Toyota bakkie with several bullet holes at Jekezi location, Xilinxa administrative area. One victim was found on the passenger seat with gunshot wounds to the upper body, while the second body was discovered on the gravel road nearby.

The Eastern Cape victims, aged 37 and 42, have not been formally identified pending notification of next of kin. Preliminary investigations revealed the attackers were traveling in a white Suzuki SUV.

Police have requested anyone with information about either incident to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or provide anonymous tips through the MySapsApp.

Reiger Park, located in Boksburg on Johannesburg’s East Rand, has experienced several violent incidents in recent months. The area forms part of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality in Gauteng province.

No arrests have been made in either case.