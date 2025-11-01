African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her election victory while expressing deep regret over deaths during post-electoral protests in Tanzania that opposition groups claim killed hundreds.

Hassan won 97.66 percent of Wednesday’s vote, the electoral commission announced Saturday, after main opposition candidates were barred from the race.

“The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of human life during the post-electoral protests and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” the AU said in a statement Saturday.

Youssouf called on authorities to safeguard fundamental rights including peaceful assembly and expression within the law.

The statement came as Tanzania’s main opposition party Chadema claimed 700 people died in clashes with security forces since polling day.

“The death toll in Dar es Salaam is around 350 and for Mwanza it is 200-plus,” Chadema spokesman John Kitoka told Reuters, citing accounts from health workers.

The government denied using excessive force. Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo told Al Jazeera the government had “no official figures” on protester deaths.

United Nations human rights spokesperson Seif Magango said credible reports indicated at least 10 people were killed by security forces.

Protests erupted Wednesday after Chadema was barred from participating and its leader Tundu Lissu was jailed on treason charges.

ACT-Wazalendo candidate Luhaga Mpina was also disqualified from running.

Hassan, 65, became Tanzania’s first female president in 2021 after predecessor John Magufuli died in office.

“When it comes to the security of Tanzania, there is no debate – we must use all available security avenues to ensure the country remains safe,” Hassan said Saturday in Dodoma.

The AU statement recalled principles of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance including respect for rule of law and political pluralism.

“The African Union reaffirms its readiness to support the people and Government of Tanzania in their efforts to preserve peace, national cohesion, and democracy,” the statement said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern about the situation including reports of deaths and injuries.

Foreign ministers from Britain, Canada and Norway cited “credible reports of a large number of fatalities” from security responses to protests.

An internet blackout remained in effect Saturday across the East African nation of 68 million people.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party has governed Tanzania since independence in 1961.

The electoral commission reported 87 percent voter turnout despite witnesses reporting largely empty polling stations.

Chadema called the result a “mockery of the democratic process” and demanded fresh elections under credible supervision.

Security forces maintained roadblocks in Dar es Salaam Saturday while universities postponed reopening.

The AU chairperson encouraged citizens to exercise their rights peacefully and responsibly.

Hassan faced 16 candidates from smaller parties who conducted limited campaigns.

Rights groups including Amnesty International documented what they called a “wave of terror” before the vote including abductions of opposition figures.

Freedom House ranked Tanzania as “not free” in 2025, downgrading it from “partly free” in 2020.