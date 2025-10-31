Zimbabwe shipped antiretroviral drugs to Botswana on October 30 through its National Pharmaceutical Company, with 80 percent as a loan and 20 percent as donation, addressing temporary shortages in the neighbouring country’s HIV treatment program.

The cross-border medical assistance comes as South African authorities investigate syndicates stealing essential medicines from government clinics and transporting them illegally to Zimbabwe, following discovery of ARV boxes at a Limpopo bus crash site that killed 43 people in October.

Botswana’s Ministry of Health confirmed the medicines would stabilize ARV supplies after procurement delays from international suppliers created concern. “Loaning medicines and medical commodities is a common practice for countries that are friendly to each other,” the ministry said in a statement.

Botswana Ambassador to Zimbabwe Sarah Molosiwa described the gesture as vital and deeply appreciated, conveying President Duma Gideon Boko’s gratitude during the handover ceremony in Harare.

Zimbabwe faces its own medicine challenges, with a $133 million funding gap in 2024 for its HIV strategic plan and only six months of ARV supply remaining as of February 2025 following cuts in international funding.

South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said some patients abuse the health system by collecting medication from multiple facilities. “Most Zimbabweans do that because while they’re in South Africa to collect ARVs, they want to stockpile to go home,” Motsoaledi told reporters.

Tensions escalated in April when South African women forced a pregnant Zimbabwean woman from Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria West, demanding she return home for treatment. The women told her President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government does not compensate South Africa for healthcare services used by Zimbabwean nationals.

Gauteng health authorities condemned community members blocking patients from entering facilities by demanding identity documents at hospital gates. Doctors Without Borders reported several cases of migrants with legitimate healthcare rights being denied care in Gauteng Province.

The ARV consignment marks Zimbabwe’s expanding pharmaceutical capacity under President Mnangagwa’s drive for health sector self-sufficiency, including a recently commissioned $6.96 million NatPharm warehouse in Mutare.

Anti-retroviral drugs prevent HIV from multiplying in the body, allowing people living with HIV to stay healthy while reducing transmission risk. Interruptions in supply increase risks of drug resistance and illness.

Regional analysts view the arrangement as potential groundwork for a Southern African Development Community health-security framework, where countries support each other during procurement delays or supply disruptions.