President Donald Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern on Friday over what he called mass killings of Christians by radical Islamist groups in Africa’s most populous nation.

Trump cited statistics showing 3,100 Christians killed in Nigeria compared to 4,476 worldwide. He directed Congressman Riley Moore and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole to investigate the situation.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” Trump said in a Truth Social post from Mar-a-Lago. “Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

The designation under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 means Nigeria has engaged in severe violations of religious freedom. The State Department list includes China, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia and Pakistan.

Trump previously designated Nigeria as a CPC in 2020. President Joe Biden’s administration removed the designation in 2021.

Human rights organizations report over 7,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria in 2025 alone. International Christian Concern said 19,100 churches have been attacked or destroyed since 2009.

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries,” Trump said.

Congressman Moore of West Virginia had written to Secretary of State Marco Rubio in October calling Nigeria “the deadliest place in the world to be a Christian.” His letter cited reports of 35 Christians killed daily.

Islamic extremist groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province conduct attacks in northern Nigeria. Fulani militants have killed Christians in Plateau, Benue and Kaduna states.

The Nigerian government has previously disputed characterizations of religious genocide. Officials said in March that terrorism affects all faiths equally in the country.

Over 30 U.S. Christian leaders signed a letter to Trump in October urging the CPC designation. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom has repeatedly recommended the designation.

Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of Nigeria’s Catholic Diocese of Makurdi testified before Congress in March about persecution. Militants later attacked his home village and killed 12 relatives.

The designation allows various diplomatic and economic responses. Trump did not specify what actions the United States would take beyond the congressional investigation.

Nigeria is Africa’s top oil producer with over 200 million people. Christians and Muslims each represent roughly half the population.