National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams said Thursday he will file criminal charges against suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya if allegations of receiving up to R1 million monthly in bribes prove true.

The threat follows explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission Wednesday where investigators played a recorded confession by attempted murder accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala detailing cash payments to Sibiya.

“I am aware of the allegations, we are looking for proof, we are looking for something tangible to bring to SAPS,” Adams told SABC News outside Cape Town Central Police Station. “If General Sibiya has done anything, somebody send me a document. I’ll lay the charge against him.”

A Gauteng counterintelligence detective, identified only as Witness C for safety reasons, testified that Matlala claimed to have paid Sibiya up to R1 million monthly after securing a R360 million police health services tender.

The four-hour recording captured Matlala describing additional payments including R300,000 for Sibiya’s son’s wedding and R2 million toward purchasing a bed-and-breakfast property in Midrand, according to commission testimony.

“He indicated that after each and every payment by SAPS for his tender, then a portion of the payment would be given to General Sibiya,” Witness C told the commission.

Matlala allegedly delivered cash personally to Sibiya’s homes, sometimes meeting him at a Sandton estate where Sibiya would collect packages at a traffic circle.

In the recording, Matlala repeatedly called Sibiya “a criminal himself” and complained that Sibiya “loved money too much,” according to testimony.

The witness said Matlala revealed these details during an informal conversation with investigators following his May arrest on attempted murder charges related to his ex-girlfriend.

Sibiya was suspended in September following allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that he helped protect criminal syndicates.

Adams’ intervention marks an escalation in parliamentary oversight of the corruption scandal engulfing South Africa’s police leadership. On Tuesday, he laid perjury charges against Mkhwanazi at the same Cape Town police station.

The Madlanga Commission, investigating corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, continues hearing testimony from protected witnesses about links between police officials and organized crime figures.

Matlala’s company Medicare24 Tshwane District had secured the multimillion-rand tender for health risk management services, with Witness C testifying that Matlala claimed Sibiya and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona helped him win the contract.

Neither Sibiya nor Matlala could be reached for comment. The South African Police Service has not responded to the allegations.