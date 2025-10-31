JOHANNESBURG, 31 October 2025– Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has stated that the people of Gauteng will ultimately decide his future as premier, following mounting criticism over his decision to dissolve the province’s controversial crime prevention warden programme.

Last week, Lesufi announced the disbandment of the wardens, a move that came after increasing concerns about the legality and training of the unit. The public protector subsequently released a report concluding that the establishment of the wardens had no legal foundation. The findings have placed further pressure on Lesufi’s administration, raising questions about oversight and accountability within the Gauteng government.

In response to the report, the Democratic Alliance (DA) lodged a motion of no confidence against Lesufi, calling for his removal from office. The DA argued that the premier’s handling of the warden programme showed a disregard for due process and responsible governance.

Speaking to broadcaster 702’s Aubrey Masango on Thursday evening, Lesufi maintained that he remains confident in his leadership and committed to serving the province.

“Times Media ran a poll asking whether I should continue or not. I can’t rely on that poll, but the majority of the people said the premier should continue,” Lesufi said. “I’ve done my work. Let society, at the right moment, judge me and be in a position to make a call.”

Lesufi emphasised that his focus remains on improving service delivery and addressing crime in Gauteng despite political challenges. He said that public trust and community input would guide his leadership decisions going forward.

The outcome of the DA’s motion and the public’s reaction will likely determine the premier’s political standing in the coming months, as debate continues over the governance of South Africa’s most populous province.