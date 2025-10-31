JOHANNESBURG, 31 October 2025– The family of a Gauteng taxi boss who was shot dead in Marlboro, north of Johannesburg, say he had survived an earlier attempt on his life this year.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of Molefe Moeleketsi, chairperson of the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (ARMSTA), on Thursday.

Moeleketsi was travelling in Marlboro when gunmen opened fire. Four of his security guards, who were following in a separate vehicle, were also attacked. One guard died at the scene, while the others sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Family spokesperson Reuben Mahlagare told Report Focus News that Moeleketsi had been the target of an assassination attempt earlier in 2025.

“There was an attempt, so he had security working with him, but you know these types of things do happen and the family is shattered,” Mahlagare said.

He added that the family remains in shock and has no idea who was behind the killing.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the shooting is linked to ongoing tensions within the taxi industry, although Mahlagare said all disputes between ARMSTA and the Alexandra Taxi Association had been resolved earlier in the year.

“He was a leader who believed in peace and unity. He worked hard to bring stability within the association,” Mahlagare said.

Authorities have appealed to anyone with information about the shooting to come forward as investigations continue.

Moeleketsi is survived by his wife and four children.