CAPE TOWN, 31 October 2025– Fadiel Adams, a Member of Parliament for the National Coloured Congress, has declared that he will not hesitate to lay charges against Shadrack Sibiya, the suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, if allegations made against him prove to be true.

The remarks came after testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System. A detective known as “Witness C” told the commission that Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, who faces attempted-murder charges, confessed to paying Sibiya substantial sums in cash, in some instances up to R1 million a month.

During a media encounter outside the South African Police Service’s Cape Town Central station, Adams said:

“I am aware of the allegations, we are looking for proof, we are looking for something tangible to bring to SAPS. Secondly, if General Sibiya has done anything, somebody send me a document. I’ll lay the charges against him.”

Adams’s warning follows his recent action of laying perjury charges at the same police station against Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner.

According to evidence presented at the commission, Matlala told Witness C that he had paid Sibiya cash and even gifted impalas as part of a purported exchange for favour and influence within the SAPS. These payments allegedly included R2 million for a property purchase and R300 000 to contribute to Sibiya’s son’s wedding.

Sibiya has been suspended amid investigation and faces a range of serious allegations that have shaken South Africa’s policing leadership.

Adams emphasised that his call to act is conditioned on receiving verifiable, tangible documentation of wrongdoing. He indicated his readiness to stand as a complainant and initiate criminal charges himself if the evidence substantiates the claims.

The Madlanga Commission continues to uncover wide-ranging allegations of collusion between high-ranking officials and criminal syndicates in the country’s security apparatus. Observers say this underscores deeper systemic vulnerabilities and reinforces demands for independent accountability.

As investigations progress, the role of law-enforcement agencies in acting on commission findings will be critical. Adams’s statement signals increased political pressure for the SAPS to move swiftly and decisively on the alleged misconduct of its senior officials.