JOHANNESBURG, 31 October 2025– Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has defended the controversial AmaPanyaza crime prevention wardens, describing the initiative as a “Plan B” following the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) refusal to provide additional officers to the province.

Lesufi revealed that before launching the AmaPanyaza programme, he had formally requested SAPS to deploy 10,000 extra police officers to strengthen Gauteng’s crime-fighting capacity. According to Lesufi, the provincial government had even offered to fund the officers’ salaries through its own budget rather than relying on national resources.

“When my offer to have 10,000 policemen paid by us as the provincial government was declined, we had to go to Plan B,” Lesufi said. “We had all the necessary resources, CCTV cameras, helicopters, and intelligence systems, but we lacked the foot soldiers needed to respond swiftly to incidents.”

The AmaPanyaza wardens were introduced in 2023 to assist in tackling street-level and petty crimes across Gauteng. The initiative aimed to increase police visibility and bolster safety in communities plagued by high crime rates. However, the programme was disbanded last week after the public protector found that it had been established without proper legal authority.

Lesufi maintains that his intention was to complement existing law enforcement and not replace SAPS functions. He said he had engaged both the Police Minister and the Justice Minister to ensure the initiative aligned with legal frameworks, although their interpretations differed.

The premier has argued that one of Gauteng’s most pressing challenges remains the shortage of police personnel and visibility on the ground. “Crime thrives where there is no visible policing,” he said, reaffirming his stance that innovative measures are needed to fill the gaps left by limited national deployments.

Despite the controversy surrounding AmaPanyaza, Lesufi insists that improving community safety remains his administration’s top priority.