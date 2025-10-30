European Parliament members denounced Tanzania’s elections as neither free nor fair on Thursday, citing months of opposition arrests, party disqualifications and electoral violence that marred the October 29 polls.

In a joint statement, senior MEPs said Tanzania’s election fraud began long before voting day as authorities systematically excluded opposition parties and arrested their leaders, leaving President Samia Suluhu Hassan virtually unopposed.

“What should have been a celebration of democracy instead unfolded in an atmosphere of repression, intimidation and fear,” said David McAllister, chair of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, along with human rights committee chair Mounir Satouri and Merja Kyllönen.

Tanzania’s electoral commission disqualified the main opposition party Chadema in April after it refused to sign an electoral code of conduct. Party leader Tundu Lissu faces treason charges for calling for electoral reforms at a rally.

The commission also barred ACT-Wazalendo candidate Luhaga Mpina from running after an objection from the attorney general, leaving only minor party candidates to challenge Hassan.

More than 37 million registered voters cast ballots Wednesday amid an internet blackout and widespread protests in Dar es Salaam where demonstrators chanted “We want our country back.”

Amnesty International reported at least two deaths during post-election violence Thursday as police fired tear gas and gunshots at protesters defying a curfew in Tanzania’s largest city.

“No election can be credible when the main opposition is silenced, when freedom of assembly and expression are denied, and when independent media are intimidated and censored,” the MEPs said.

The European lawmakers cited reports of irregularities, obstruction of observers and targeted violence against critical voices as further eroding electoral integrity.

“We urge all democratic partners to stand firm in the defense of democracy and human rights. Silence is not neutrality – it is complicity,” they said.

Hassan’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party has held power since Tanzania’s independence. The party swept over 98 percent of seats in 2024 local elections.

The electoral commission said it would announce results within three days of election day.