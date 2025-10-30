South Africa’s two deputy police ministers have operated without formal duties for over a year despite drawing full salaries, sparking calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to eliminate all 43 deputy minister positions from his cabinet.

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale told parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu had not delegated responsibilities to him or fellow deputy Polly Boshielo since their appointments in June 2024.

The revelation has intensified pressure on Ramaphosa to trim what critics call a bloated executive that costs taxpayers R239 million annually. The controversy deepened when Ramaphosa appointed academic Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister in August rather than utilizing either deputy minister after placing Mchunu on special leave amid corruption allegations.

“You wake up, go to the office and do what?” African National Congress MP Xola Nqola asked Mathale during Tuesday’s hearing.

Mathale attributed the lack of delegation to Mchunu still familiarizing himself with the role, though he defended the positions as necessary given the police department’s complexity.

“I don’t even know some of these deputy ministers and what they are doing,” said Dennis Bloem of the Activists and Citizens Forum. “They are just a burden to the taxpayers of this country. They add no value at all.”

ActionSA Parliamentary Caucus Leader Athol Trollip said Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint an outsider as acting minister demonstrated the irrelevance of deputy ministers. “It is inconceivable that, in a country grappling with escalating violent crime, the very individuals appointed to supposedly assist in leading the department have no defined role,” Trollip said.

ActionSA has tabled a constitutional amendment to abolish all deputy minister positions, which the party estimates could save taxpayers R1.5 billion annually. The proposal would require two-thirds parliamentary support to pass.

Ramaphosa acknowledged in September that he had wanted a smaller executive but cited political realities following the 2024 election that resulted in a 10-party Government of National Unity coalition. “My own wish was that we should have a much smaller executive,” Ramaphosa told parliament, adding that the current 75-member cabinet structure resulted from coalition negotiations.

Each deputy minister earns R2.2 million annually, with the total allocation for new ministries and deputy ministries amounting to R239 million in 2025/26.

The controversy comes as Mchunu faces a commission of inquiry following allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of political interference and links to criminal syndicates.

Mathale maintained during his testimony that deputy ministers add value to policing while acknowledging he would be “happiest to have my responsibilities clearly defined.”

Ramaphosa has defended deputy ministers as playing a “critical role” in governance and said many are “distinguishing themselves as real contributors.” He requested to review ActionSA’s amendment before taking a position.

The debate highlights broader concerns about government efficiency in Africa’s most industrialized economy, where unemployment exceeds 33% and public services face severe resource constraints.