CAPE TOWN, 30 October 2025– The parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating police corruption is still awaiting confirmation of security arrangements for the appearance of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala before it.

Matlala is currently detained at the Kgosi Mampuru Maximum Security Prison in Pretoria, facing murder charges. Even so, he remains a priority witness for the committee, which seeks his testimony on serious allegations of interference in police matters, the disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) and his alleged links to senior officials including Minister Senzo Mchunu and former Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Although incarcerated on grave charges, MPs expect Matlala to appear before the committee and respond to claims of corruption within the police service. One of the key allegations concerns communications between Matlala and another witness, Brown Mogotsi, suggesting an attempt to influence the disbanding of the PKTT. Another claims that Matlala was awarded a R300 million tender to provide health services to the police and used part of those funds to support Mchunu’s political campaign.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane stressed that the correctional and law-enforcement authorities must coordinate closely to guarantee that Matlala’s appearance takes place without the risk of escape or other security problems. “There are security arrangements that they must make so that when a person is here, he must not escape in our presence … they know the law and the protocol they should follow,” he said.

The committee has already set a schedule for other witnesses: Mogotsi is required to appear starting 18 November for three days, and KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is expected to appear once more as the last witness. Until the security protocol for Matlala’s appearance is confirmed, the committee is unable to proceed with that part of its investigation.

The delay highlights the logistical and legal complexities when a high-profile detainee is required to testify in parliamentary proceedings. Ensuring that the witness is present under secure custody, while preserving the integrity of the parliamentary process, remains a challenge. The committee has emphasised that every precaution must be taken so that the process is transparent, effective and free from any compromise of justice.

In the interim, MPs continue with other hearings and expect full co-operation from correctional and police authorities. The committee has warned that any further delay without acceptable justification could undermine the investigation’s credibility and erode public confidence in efforts to root out police corruption.