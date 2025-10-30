Businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala donated R500,000 to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s ANC presidential campaign and believed his chances of winning were slim, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard today.

Witness C, testifying partially in-camera for security reasons, said Matlala disclosed the contribution immediately after his arrest in May 2025 while claiming ties to Mchunu. The witness is a member of the political killings task team who was deployed to assist Gauteng counterintelligence operations.

“Yeah, I jokingly asked if he believed Minister Mchunu will succeed in the presidency campaign for the ANC, and he indicated that now he did not believe that the Minister will win in his campaign, but he was afraid of discouraging him,” Witness C told the commission.

The testimony directly contradicts Mchunu’s denial before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee last week that he had any personal relationship with Matlala.

Matlala faces attempted murder and money laundering charges.

According to Witness C, Matlala also discussed contributing plane tickets and accommodation for ANC members attending party functions.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system. It was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July following explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Previous testimony revealed Matlala allegedly secured a R1.2 billion police tender with help from Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Lesetja Senona.

Witness C said Matlala showed proof of financial transactions to Sibiya through an intermediary, Sergeant F. Nkosi, who worked at police detective services.

The witness testified that mobile phones seized from Matlala and his wife were later returned after cybercrime experts said data could not be retrieved. Matlala subsequently admitted to burning the phones, claiming investigators had “bugged” them.

Earlier witnesses described how Matlala accessed confidential information including what appeared to be President Ramaphosa’s identity numbers and secret recordings of internal police audit meetings.

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele testified this week that Matlala approached him at a Durban hotel in December claiming he had been asked to fund Mchunu’s political campaign.

Mchunu was placed on special leave pending the commission’s investigation. He has indicated readiness to testify and clear his name.

The commission continues today with Witness C expected to provide further details about political interference in police operations and connections between senior officials and alleged criminal syndicates.