Eight people died when a minibus taxi collided with a truck on the N3 highway between Van Reenen’s Pass and Montrose in the Free State early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near Swinburne at approximately 07:00 local time, resulting in the complete closure of the major freight route connecting Johannesburg and Durban.

Six injured passengers were transported to a hospital in Harrismith for emergency treatment.

“The cause of the crash is still being determined,” Road Incident Management Systems chairperson Sipho Towa told Reuters.

The N3 Toll Concession confirmed both northbound and southbound lanes were closed near Swinburne while emergency services conducted recovery operations.

“Only the slow lane is in use southbound, and only the fast lane is in use northbound,” the company said in a statement.

South African Police Service (SAPS) and emergency personnel remained at the scene conducting investigations and clearing wreckage.

The N3 highway experiences heavy commercial traffic as South Africa’s primary logistics corridor between its economic hub and main port city.

Road authorities warned motorists to expect significant delays between Van Reenen and Swinburne throughout Thursday.

“Motorists are urged to approach the area with caution,” the N3 Toll Concession said.

The crash follows multiple fatal accidents on the same stretch of highway, which crosses the Drakensberg mountain range at Van Reenen’s Pass.

Weather conditions and visibility were not immediately confirmed as contributing factors.

South Africa records approximately 14,000 road deaths annually, with minibus taxis involved in a significant proportion of fatal crashes.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has not released additional details about the victims or the vehicles involved.