CAPE TOWN, 30 October 2025- The African National Congress (ANC) has announced the establishment of a provincial task team (PTT) in the Western Cape, following the reshuffling of its provincial executive committee (PEC).

The decision marks part of a broader strategy by the party’s national leadership to revive its structures and reconnect with voters in key provinces where it has lost significant support.

In the 2024 general elections, the ANC recorded one of its weakest performances to date, slipping further in national polls and ceding ground in areas that were once party strongholds. In response, the party has formed ANC task teams in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and now the Western Cape, aimed at strengthening regional structures and driving the ANC’s renewal campaign.

Following months of speculation about a possible dissolution of the Western Cape PEC, Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula met with provincial leaders on Wednesday. He confirmed that while no final decision had been made to disband the structure, the party leadership had agreed that reconfiguration was necessary to restore confidence and improve organisational capacity in the province.

Mbalula announced that former South African ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, will lead the new ANC task team as convenor. Supporting him are Linda Moss as first deputy convenor, Vuyiso Tyhalisisu as second deputy convenor, Thandi Manikivana Makasi as coordinator, Melanie Tembo as first deputy coordinator, Phlisa Makeleni as second deputy coordinator, and Richard Dyantyi as fundraiser.

Mbalula said the newly appointed team is expected to prioritise grassroots engagement, policy alignment, and internal unity within the province. “These comrades will drive the renewal process and rebuild our structures across the Western Cape,” he said.

The establishment of the Western Cape task team signals the ANC’s determination to reposition itself ahead of upcoming local government elections and strengthen its organisational base in the province.