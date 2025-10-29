South Africa defeated England by 125 runs to reach their first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final at the Barsapara Stadium on Wednesday.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt scored 169 off 143 balls and Marizanne Kapp took 5-20 as South Africa posted 319-7 before bowling England out for 194 in 42.2 overs.

The Proteas will face either defending champions Australia or hosts India in Sunday’s final at Navi Mumbai. The second semifinal takes place Thursday.

“We have finally buried the ghosts of 2017 and 2022,” Wolvaardt said in a statement. “Years of heartbreak turned into triumph.”

South Africa lost semifinal matches at the 2017 and 2022 World Cups. They have never reached a final in 12 previous attempts.

Wolvaardt struck 20 fours and four sixes in her maiden World Cup century. She added 116 runs with Tazmin Brits (45) for the opening wicket and 72 with Kapp (42).

Sophie Ecclestone took 4-44 for England. The left-arm spinner dismissed Brits and Anneke Bosch in consecutive deliveries to reduce South Africa from 116-0 to 119-3.

Chloe Tryon scored 33 not out from 17 balls. She and Nadine de Klerk added 28 runs in the final two overs.

England lost three wickets for one run in the opening three overs. Kapp removed Amy Jones and Heather Knight in her first over before Ayabonga Khaka dismissed Tammy Beaumont.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) added 100 for the fourth wicket. Sune Luus broke the partnership by bowling Capsey in the 24th over.

Kapp returned to remove Sciver-Brunt and completed her five-wicket haul with two more dismissals. She bowled two double-wicket maidens during her spell.

“Marizanne delivered one of the greatest semifinal spells in history,” Wolvaardt told reporters.

The defeat marked England’s worst World Cup loss by runs. Their previous largest margin of defeat was 126 runs against Australia in 1988.

England had beaten South Africa by 10 wickets in their group stage match on October 3. They bowled the Proteas out for 69 in Guwahati.

South Africa won five consecutive matches after that defeat before losing to Australia in their final group game. They finished third in the standings with five wins.

England finished second with five victories. They suffered their only defeat against Australia.

The tournament features increased prize money of $13.88 million total. Winners receive $4.48 million, exceeding the $4 million awarded in the men’s 2023 edition.

South Africa reached the final after nine semifinal appearances across men’s and women’s World Cups. They had won one, lost seven and tied one previous knockout match.