MIDRAND, South Africa– Police in Gauteng have seized R20 million cocaine during a raid on a smallholding in Midrand, following a crime intelligence-led operation. The drugs, believed to have been smuggled into South Africa from a neighbouring country, were reportedly destined for Cape Town.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the operation took place on Tuesday evening, 28 October 2025, after intelligence suggested that narcotics were being stored at a property in Blue Hills, Midrand. The multidisciplinary operation involved members of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, the Johannesburg K9 Unit, and the local Criminal Record Centre.

During the search, officers discovered approximately 80 kilogrammes of R20 million cocaine hidden inside a storage room on the property. A 56-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the smallholding, was arrested at the scene.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court later this week on charges of drug possession and dealing. Police said investigations are ongoing to determine the full scope of the trafficking network and whether more suspects may be involved.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrest and praised the collaboration among law enforcement units. “This operation highlights the importance of coordinated intelligence and teamwork in dismantling organised crime networks,” she said.

Authorities have stated that the seizure represents a significant disruption to a major drug trafficking route between Gauteng and the Western Cape. Law enforcement agencies continue to intensify their focus on intercepting large-scale narcotics shipments across the country.

The R20 million cocaine bust underscores the growing challenge of drug smuggling in South Africa, as criminal groups use increasingly sophisticated methods to transport narcotics through urban and rural routes.