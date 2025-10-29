The African National Congress reconfigured its Western Cape leadership structure Wednesday, establishing a Provincial Task Team with former premier Ebrahim Rasool proposed as convenor to rebuild party support in the province.

Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced the move at a press briefing in Cape Town following his engagement with the Provincial Executive Committee. The party is in talks with former South African ambassador to the United States Rasool to lead the structure.

“This task is not a full-time position. So he has requested us, among others, to look at this situation, and he will revert back to us about his decision,” Mbalula said.

The intervention comes as the ANC experiences a decline in national electoral performance, including a 9 percent drop in the Western Cape. The ANC only managed 19.5 percent of the Western Cape vote in the 2024 general elections.

“We have not taken a drastic decision to dissolve anyone; we have reconfigured the leadership, strengthened the leadership with comrades who will add value,” Mbalula said.

Linda Moss will serve as first deputy convenor. Vuyiso Tyhalisisu, chairperson of the now disbanded PEC, becomes second deputy convenor. Thandi Manikivana Makasi was named coordinator, with Melanie Tembo as first deputy coordinator and Pholisa Makeleni as second deputy. Richard Dyantyi returns as fundraiser.

“The reconfiguration is not a punitive measure against the PEC but a proactive and progressive step to enhance the movement’s effectiveness in one of the most strategically important provinces of the republic,” Mbalula said in a statement.

The immediate task in the Western Cape is to rebuild ANC branches, leagues, and regional structures so they can function as vibrant instruments of community development and political education, according to Mbalula.

The reconfiguration will also prioritize ethical leadership, discipline, and the fight against corruption, including tackling crime, extortion, and gang-related violence.

Preparations for the 2026 local government elections will be a central focus, with the goal of reclaiming lost ground and positioning the ANC at the center of governance in the province.

Rasool, born July 15, 1962, served as the fifth premier of the Western Cape from 2004 to 2008 and as South African ambassador to the United States from 2010 to 2015 and again in 2025. He was expelled from Washington in March after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared him persona non grata following criticism of the Trump administration.

“The leadership collective being put in place integrates members of the outgoing PEC with seasoned leaders, cadres, and veterans, combining experience with renewed energy to strengthen unity, discipline, and community connection,” Mbalula said.

The reconfiguration follows similar processes in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, where the ANC suffered sharp declines in the 2024 general elections.

The NEC commends the discipline and dedication displayed by ANC structures and members in the Western Cape throughout this period of transition, Mbalula said.

Structures in the Western Cape will be briefed over the weekend. “We have literally gone to the reserves to get the best of the best in the Western Cape, old and young, past and present, to come and contribute,” Mbalula said.