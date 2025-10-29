A man charged with killing two cousins in Mamelodi abandoned his bail application Wednesday and will remain in custody until January 19 following his first court appearance.

Tebogo Mnisi, 38, faces five charges including two counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder after Tshiamo Moramaga, 22, and Baleseng Moramaga, 21, were found shot dead Sunday in Mamelodi East Extension 17.

The suspect appeared emotional during proceedings at Mamelodi Magistrates’ Court. His lawyer told the court Mnisi has no previous convictions, no pending charges and no protection orders against him.

“Acting on information, a joint team consisting of detectives from the Gauteng Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, Provincial Crime Intelligence and Mamelodi East Detectives arrested the suspect at a filling station in Pretoria,” said Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, Gauteng police spokesperson.

Police discovered both victims with gunshot wounds to the head after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. A third victim who was shot during the incident is receiving medical treatment in hospital, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police they saw the cousins arguing with a man they reportedly knew before the shooting occurred. The victims lived together in a rented room in Mamelodi.

Mnisi faces charges of two counts of premeditated murder, one count of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The Aubrey Tau Foundation had offered a 250,000 rand reward for information leading to arrests before police detained Mnisi Monday.

Mnisi opted for Legal Aid representation. The case was postponed to January 19 for further investigation.

The killings have sparked community outrage and renewed focus on gender-based violence in South Africa. Angry residents reportedly torched a house linked to the suspect following the murders.