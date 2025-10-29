PRETORIA, 29 October 2025– The case involving a suspect accused of killing two young women in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, has been postponed to 19 January 2026. The matter was heard at the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The accused, 38-year-old Tebogo Mnisi, appeared in court for the first time since his arrest in connection with the Mamelodi East double murder. Mnisi faces five charges, including two counts of premeditated murder, one of attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

According to police, the victims, aged 21 and 22, were cousins. Their bodies were discovered lying beside a road in Mamelodi East Extension 17 last Sunday. A third woman, who was with them at the time of the shooting, survived and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

During his court appearance, Mnisi appeared visibly shaken, keeping his head bowed for most of the proceedings. He only looked up occasionally to acknowledge the magistrate, his legal aid representative, and the court interpreter.

Prosecutors requested a postponement to allow further investigation into the case. The state also confirmed that the accused had chosen to abandon his bail application, meaning he will remain in custody until his next court date in January.

Community members outside the court expressed anger and grief, calling for justice for the two victims. Local residents have urged authorities to prioritise cases of gender-based violence and improve safety in the area.

The Mamelodi East double murder has once again drawn attention to South Africa’s ongoing struggle with violent crime, particularly against women. Police have called for anyone with information related to the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.