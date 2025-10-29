Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) remains on high alert as heavy rains continue across South Africa’s largest city, monitoring all seven regions for potential flooding and weather-related incidents on Tuesday.

EMS teams are actively monitoring low-lying areas and major rivers including the Jukskei River system. The city has experienced multiple flooding incidents in 2025, with significant damage reported in March when flash floods affected Randpark Ridge, Newlands and Jukskei Park.

“We are still pleading with our motorists to exercise caution, extend safe following distance, and avoid crossing areas which might be flooded,” said Robert Mulaudzi, City of Johannesburg EMS spokesperson.

Mulaudzi urged residents in low-lying areas who normally cross river streams to avoid them during the current weather conditions.

The South African Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng province. Heavy downpours could trigger flash floods in vulnerable areas.

Emergency services have specialized aquatic rescue units on standby. In March, rescue teams saved two motorists trapped on flooded bridges in Jukskei Park and Weltevredenpark.

Infrastructure damage remains a concern. Previous flooding caused wall collapses in residential areas and submerged multiple low-lying bridges.

The emergency command center remains operational 24 hours. Residents experiencing life-threatening emergencies should call 011 375 5911.

Motorists are advised to keep headlights on and maintain safe following distances on wet roads. Several major roads experienced closures during previous flooding events.

The persistent rainfall follows months of severe weather patterns affecting Johannesburg. The city recorded significant flooding incidents in February, March and April 2025.

Emergency teams continue monitoring weather updates from the South African Weather Service. Additional warnings may be issued as the weather system develops.