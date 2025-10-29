CAPE TOWN, 29 October 2025– Residents of Elsies River in Cape Town have expressed deep anger and sorrow after a 14-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet on Tuesday afternoon. The teenager was reportedly hit in the stomach and remains in hospital in a stable condition, according to local sources.

The incident has reignited concerns about gun violence in the Elsies River area, which has struggled with recurring shootings in recent months. Community members say they feel unsafe and abandoned, as innocent residents, often children, become victims of senseless violence.

The latest shooting occurred less than a month after another 14-year-old was shot and killed in the same community. Residents say the repeated tragedies have left them fearful for their children’s safety.

Marius Fourie, chairperson of the Elsies River Community Policing Forum, described the incident as a heartbreaking reminder of the ongoing crisis.

“It’s very sad for the community. This child was caught in gunfire, he was innocent and unprovoked. He did nothing wrong; he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Fourie said. “It’s devastating when it’s children who are supposed to be living their lives, but instead, their futures are being stolen.”

Fourie added that residents are demanding a stronger police presence and more effective action from authorities to address gang-related shootings and illegal firearms in the area.

Local police have confirmed that a case of attempted murder is being investigated, though no arrests have been made at this stage.

Community leaders say they will continue to press for justice and improved safety measures, urging government officials to prioritise long-term solutions to the violence plaguing Elsies River.