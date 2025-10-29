JOHANNESBURG, 29 October 2025– The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has accused Premier Panyaza Lesufi of using the Crime Prevention Wardens Programme as a political tool ahead of elections.

The opposition party said it plans to table a motion of no confidence in the premier following a damning report from the Public Protector. The report found that the establishment, appointment, and deployment of the wardens, known as Amapanyaza, were irregular and unlawful.

DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Community Safety, Crezane Bosch, said the programme was launched without proper funding or planning. “This programme was unfunded and unbudgeted when Premier Lesufi started it. Gauteng remains the epicentre of crime in South Africa, and the only way to reduce crime is by addressing the basics, such as infrastructure and adequate resources,” Bosch said.

She added that funds used for the project could have been redirected towards upgrading police stations and improving policing resources.

In response, Premier Lesufi has defended the initiative. Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg, he said that traffic wardens would undergo phased training to be formally designated with the same legal status as the Gauteng Traffic Police.

Lesufi emphasised that the wardens are trained under the National Road Traffic Act, not the South African Police Service Act. He said the programme aims to strengthen community safety and improve the capacity of provincial traffic enforcement.

The Crime Prevention Wardens Programme was launched in 2023 to support law enforcement and address rising crime rates in Gauteng. However, the DA insists the initiative was politically motivated rather than a sustainable crime prevention strategy.