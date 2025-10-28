PRETORIA, 28 October 2025– The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is hearing testimony from a senior ballistics expert who played a key role in investigating politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Captain Solomon Modisane, a seasoned forensic analyst from the South African Police Service (SAPS) forensic laboratory in Pretoria, appeared before the commission on Tuesday to provide detailed evidence about his work with the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Modisane joined the PKTT in 2018 to provide technical and forensic support to ongoing investigations. His primary responsibility was to analyse ballistic evidence to determine links between different shooting incidents, particularly those suspected of being politically driven.

“I was assigned to assist with forensic ballistics examinations to link politically related killings,” Modisane told the commission. “I also worked alongside the taxi violence task team and organised crime investigators in KwaZulu-Natal, assisting with urgent and high-priority cases.”

The Madlanga Commission was established to examine the causes and accountability behind a wave of political assassinations and violence that has plagued KwaZulu-Natal in recent years. The inquiry aims to uncover systemic failures within law enforcement and political structures that have allowed such crimes to persist.

Captain Modisane’s testimony is expected to shed light on the challenges faced by forensic analysts working on politically sensitive cases, including limited resources, overlapping jurisdictions, and threats to investigators’ safety.

The commission continues to hear evidence from various law enforcement officials and witnesses as it seeks to build a comprehensive picture of political violence in the province.