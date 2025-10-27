Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF has defended its resolution to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028, saying the move complies with constitutional provisions and reflects the democratic will of the party membership.

ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa told SABC the party conference in Mutare unanimously supported extending Mnangagwa’s presidency to 2030, citing economic achievements including currency stabilization and infrastructure development. The 83-year-old leader is constitutionally required to leave office in 2028 after two elected terms.

“The democratic wish of the Zimbabwean people is expressed through their majority ruling party,” Mutsvangwa said in the interview. “President Mnangagwa has done a fantastic job completely turning around the economic fortunes of Zimbabwe.”

The spokesperson rejected suggestions that the party lacks confidence in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as a successor. “There’s no particular attribute of that particular vice president to say I am the one who should be the successor,” Mutsvangwa stated.

He emphasised that any leadership transition would require democratic elections rather than automatic succession. “This is not cardinals in Rome sitting in a conclave and deciding who’s going to be succeeding. People vote in Zimbabwe for the leadership,” he said.

Opposition leaders have vowed to challenge any constitutional amendments in court. Lawyer Tendai Biti said the opposition would “defend the Constitution against its capture and manipulation to advance a dangerous unconstitutional anti-people agenda.”

The proposed extension would require a constitutional amendment process involving parliamentary approval and potentially a national referendum. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi confirmed the government has been directed to begin drafting necessary legislation.

Mutsvangwa expressed confidence in winning any referendum, citing economic improvements including agricultural exports and currency reforms. “The economy has made a tremendous turnaround,” he claimed.

Ten elderly activists were arrested Friday in Harare for allegedly planning protests demanding Mnangagwa’s resignation. They face charges of attempting to incite public violence.

The term extension proposal has exposed divisions within ZANU-PF between factions supporting Mnangagwa and those aligned with Chiwenga. Internal intelligence reports suggest resistance from senior party officials.

Constitutional experts note that Section 328(7) of Zimbabwe’s constitution prohibits sitting presidents from benefiting from term limit extensions, presenting a significant legal hurdle.

Mnangagwa previously stated he would respect constitutional term limits when he took power in 2017 following Robert Mugabe’s ouster. The president has not publicly commented on the party’s latest resolution.

ZANU-PF maintains that all proceedings will comply with constitutional requirements. “It will not be done outside of the constitution of Zimbabwe,” Mutsvangwa insisted.