South African President Cyril Ramaphosa received an honorary doctorate in international relations from Universiti Malaya on Monday, becoming only the second South African leader to receive the honor after Nelson Mandela 35 years ago.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, presented the award at a special convocation ceremony at the university’s Dewan Tunku Canselor in Kuala Lumpur at 10:00 local time.

The university recognized Ramaphosa’s contributions to global diplomacy, international negotiation and strategic leadership during his four-day official visit to Malaysia for the 47th ASEAN Summit.

“While this honor is conferred upon an individual, it recognizes the achievements of an entire nation,” Ramaphosa said in his acceptance speech.

The president emphasized the distinction follows Mandela’s 1990 honorary doctorate from the same institution.

“I accept this honor with great humility, following your conferment of the same distinction on our icon, the father of our nation, Nelson Mandela,” Ramaphosa told the ceremony.

Universiti Malaya Vice-Chancellor Professor Noor Azuan Abu Osman noted the historical significance of the recognition.

“Thirty-five years have passed since we honored the great Mandela in this very hall,” Noor Azuan said.

The award comes during Ramaphosa’s first official visit to Malaysia since taking office in February 2018.

Ramaphosa used his public lecture to address current global challenges, particularly the Gaza conflict.

“We cannot but be moved to action by the slaughter of tens of thousands of civilians, forced displacement, deliberate starvation,” he said regarding the humanitarian crisis.

The president highlighted historical ties between Malaysia and South Africa dating to the arrival of enslaved people from the Malay-Indonesian archipelago centuries ago.

He credited these early communities with bringing Islam to South Africa and introducing values of equality and justice that helped shape modern South African democracy.

“The mosques and madrasas of the community that came to be regarded as the Cape Malays gave spiritual instruction and formal education at a time when most local churches would not let enslaved people even enter the door,” Ramaphosa explained.

Malaysia remains South Africa’s largest trading partner in Africa with bilateral trade reaching 7.82 billion ringgit in 2024.

Both countries currently hold significant international positions with Malaysia chairing ASEAN in 2025 and South Africa holding the G20 presidency.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with Ramaphosa on Friday at Seri Perdana for bilateral discussions on trade, investment, technology and agriculture cooperation.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Palestinian issues and enhancing South-South cooperation through BRICS and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Ramaphosa participated in the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on Saturday before attending the summit’s opening ceremony on Sunday.

He delivered remarks at the 20th East Asia Summit on Monday focusing on sustainable growth through collaboration between the East Asia Summit and G20.

The visit marks a strengthening of ties between the two nations following South Africa’s recognition as an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 2023.