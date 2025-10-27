Cameroon’s Constitutional Council declared President Paul Biya winner of the October 12 election on Monday with 53.66 percent of votes, extending the 92-year-old’s rule to nearly half a century amid deadly protests that killed four opposition supporters.

Biya defeated former ally-turned-challenger Issa Tchiroma Bakary who received 35.19 percent, Constitutional Council president Clement Atangana announced, proclaiming “the candidate Biya Paul” as president-elect.

The announcement followed Sunday’s clashes in the economic capital Douala where four protesters died when security forces confronted opposition demonstrations. Regional governor Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua confirmed the deaths, adding that several security personnel sustained injuries.

More than 100 arrests occurred as hundreds of protesters stormed streets in several cities demanding recognition of what they called Tchiroma’s victory.

“I am ready to stake my life to defend my vote,” Oumarou Bouba, a 27-year-old trader in Maroua, told Reuters. “I voted for Tchiroma because I want change.”

Biya has held power since 1982, eliminating presidential term limits in 2008. His latest seven-year term could extend his presidency until age 99.

Tchiroma, a former government spokesperson and employment minister in his late 70s, broke with Biya earlier this year. His campaign drew large crowds and opposition coalition endorsements.

The veteran opposition figure claimed victory before official results, citing figures showing him winning 60 percent of votes. Biya’s Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement dismissed the claims.

“We want Tchiroma, respect the truth of the ballot box,” protesters chanted in Douala’s New Bell neighborhood before police deployed tear gas and water cannon.

Youth frustration runs particularly high over alleged vote manipulation, journalist Blaise Eyong reported from Douala, noting widespread unemployment among Cameroon’s predominantly young population.

Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said Saturday authorities arrested several people allegedly plotting violent attacks.

Over 70 percent of Cameroon’s nearly 30 million citizens are under 35, creating generational tension with Africa’s oldest serving leader.

The country faces multiple crises including Boko Haram attacks in the north and a secessionist insurgency in English-speaking regions that has killed nearly 7,000 people and displaced over one million.

Internet disruptions occurred during recent protests, limiting coverage of ground events according to monitor NetBlocks.

Opposition parties alleged voter intimidation, restricted media access and electoral management bias. The ruling party denied irregularities.