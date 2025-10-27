The Aubrey Tau Foundation has offered R250,000 for information leading to arrests in the murder of two young women found shot dead in Mamelodi East on Sunday morning.

Police discovered the bodies of cousins Tshiamo Moramaga, 22, and Baleseng Moramaga, 21, with gunshot wounds to the head at 6:15 a.m. in Sompisi Street, Extension 17.

The foundation, working with Moja Love TV, announced the reward for credible information that leads to arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“The foundation, in conjunction with Moja Love TV with various social justice programmes, cannot stand idle and not do anything,” said Aubrey Tau in a statement.

Itumeleng Moramaga, mother of Tshiamo, said the two victims were inseparable and had attended school together since childhood. She said one victim’s cellphone was stolen while the other’s remained in her pocket.

Tshiamo worked as a beauty therapist while Baleseng was studying to become a teacher. “They loved wearing matching clothes,” the grieving mother said.

The Soil of Africa Civic Movement said this marks the third woman killed in Mamelodi township this week. The organization demanded immediate deployment of tactical response teams and crime intelligence units to the area.

“These heinous crimes are not isolated incidents. They are acts of war against the dignity, safety and humanity of women in our communities,” said King Bongani Ramontja, SOA chairperson.

Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, Gauteng police spokesperson, confirmed authorities have opened a double murder investigation. No arrests have been made.

The civic movement threatened to “lawfully shut down Mamelodi until justice is served” if perpetrators are not arrested within seven days.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact Crime Stop at 0800 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application.

The murders occurred amid rising concerns about gender-based violence in South African townships. SOA called for immediate inspection and enforcement of liquor outlet compliance, citing taverns and shebeens as potential crime hubs.