DURBAN, 27 October 2025– KwaZulu-Natal police have dismissed allegations that a statement is missing from the official case docket related to the Durban twin shaft tragedy, which claimed the life of a young boy and left his twin sister critically injured.

The tragedy occurred a week ago when seven-year-old twins Aphelele and Aphile Dlamini fell into an open shaft in Durban. Aphelele died in the incident, while his sister remains hospitalised and is still receiving medical treatment.

On Monday, thousands of residents and activists took to the streets of Durban’s central business district (CBD) demanding accountability for the incident. Despite heavy rain forcing many to disperse early, protesters successfully handed over a memorandum of demands to both the property owner and the provincial police headquarters.

Their demands include a thorough investigation, release of surveillance footage allegedly showing the incident, and swift justice for the affected family. The marchers called for authorities to prioritise the case and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

The twins’ father, Khaya Dlamini, expressed frustration, alleging that inconsistencies had emerged in the police docket and that a witness statement had gone missing. However, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda refuted the claim, stating that all documents in the docket remain intact.

“There is information suggesting that a statement was missing from the docket; that information is not correct. The docket is intact,” Netshiunda said.

Despite the police assurance, Mr Dlamini maintains that he feels misled and has urged authorities to act transparently.

The Durban twin shaft tragedy has sparked widespread public outrage, prompting renewed scrutiny of safety standards in urban areas and the accountability of property owners in maintaining secure premises.