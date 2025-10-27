HARARE, 27 October 2025– A Ford Raptor. ‘A house’. US$10,000 in cash. When comedian Leroy “Comic Elder” Zaware received these lavish gifts directly from State House last week, social media lit up with both admiration and suspicion. While the gesture was presented as a reward for his ‘patriotism and positive influence,’ many Zimbabweans saw something deeper: the rise of a new form of political patronage where fame and loyalty are traded for luxury.

The feel-good presentation of Comic Elder’s gifts, captured in photos with smiling officials, mirrored dozens of other high-profile “blessings” delivered by businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo, a close ally of the ruling ZANU-PF party. From SUVs worth over US$200,000 to designer watches and wads of cash, Chivayo’s generosity has turned him into both a celebrity king-maker and a symbol of Zimbabwe’s growing patronage culture.

Analysts say such gifts are not simply acts of kindness. “Large gifts to artists and influencers are a strategic investment in narrative control,” says one political commentator. “In a country battling poverty and unemployment, rewarding loyalty with luxury sends a clear message: support us, and you’ll eat.”

The figures involved are striking. Chivayo has gifted vehicles worth between US$100,000 and US$300,000 to several musicians and entertainers, including Enzo Ishall, Alick Macheso and Sandra Ndebele. Even smaller gestures, such as Toyota Aqua vehicles given to comedians Bhutisi, Kedha, Kapfupi and Mavery, have generated headlines and online debate. Comedian Sabhuku Vharazipi reportedly received around R540,000 after a viral video praising the ruling party.

While legal systems may allow recipients to support whichever party they choose afterward, the practical reality is more complicated. Once you accept a gift that big, there is an unspoken contract. An artist might feel they cannot tomorrow publicly support the opposition without risking loss of favour, backlash, or economic consequences.

For many young Zimbabweans struggling to survive, aligning with power, or appearing to, is not just opportunism but survival. Critics note that public praise for parties is increasingly tied less to conviction and more to access to resources, the promise of luxury, and economic upliftment. Poverty becomes the backdrop against which political loyalty is bought and sold.

The rise of “influencer politics” isn’t unique to Zimbabwe, but the scale and symbolism of recent gifts make it stand out. While the luxury giveaways create moments of spectacle, they also undermine genuine artistic freedom and democratic debate. As one fan commented under a viral photo: “They’re buying laughter, not change.”

Whether it’s comedy, music or social media clout, in today’s Zimbabwe, the loudest praise might come not from conviction, but from the roar of a new luxury SUV.