JOHANNESBURG, 26 October 2025– The Zuma Foundation has distanced itself from renewed online fundraising efforts aimed at helping former South African president Jacob Zuma repay R28.9 million in legal fees owed to the state.

This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) urged authorities to enforce repayment within 60 days, warning that Zuma’s assets, including his full presidential pension, could be seized if the debt remains unpaid.

The controversy follows a ruling by the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday, which reaffirmed that Zuma is personally liable for the legal costs incurred during his long-running corruption and fraud cases linked to the 1999 arms deal. The Presidency and the State Attorney’s office had applied to recover the funds after Zuma failed to respond to official demands for payment.

In the wake of the judgment, an old fundraising poster resurfaced online, prompting speculation that supporters were seeking to assist Zuma in covering the debt.

However, Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, clarified that the organisation had not authorised any such fundraising initiatives.

“While we appreciate the goodwill behind these efforts, the foundation has not approved any fundraising campaigns of this nature,” said Manyi.

He added that the foundation would issue a formal statement only after consulting Zuma’s legal team to determine an appropriate response to the court’s decision.

“We urge supporters to await our official announcement and caution the public not to use the foundation’s name, logo, or stationery without authorisation,” Manyi said.

Judge Anthony Millar, who presided over the case, stated that the R28.9 million figure was reached after the state calculated disbursements made on Zuma’s behalf under a 2018 order. The total includes an initial demand of R18.2 million issued in October 2021 and a subsequent R10.7 million added later.

As the 60-day deadline approaches, the future of Zuma’s pension remains uncertain, while the Zuma Foundation continues to urge restraint and clarity in any public fundraising efforts.