HARARE, 26 October 2025– A growing political storm is brewing in Zimbabwe after the ruling Zanu-PF party endorsed moves to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term in office until 2030.

The proposal, which would require amending the national constitution, has sparked widespread concern about a possible slide into authoritarianism.

Zanu-PF, which has ruled Zimbabwe since independence in 1980, confirmed at its annual congress last week that it would begin the process to allow the 83-year-old leader to stay in power beyond the current two-term limit.

Prominent lawyer and opposition figure Tendai Biti has vowed to “defend the constitution against its capture”, while opposition parties are expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday to outline their response to what they call a “constitutional crisis”.

Mr Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 after a military-backed takeover that removed long-time leader Robert Mugabe, was elected president in 2018 and re-elected in 2023. Critics accuse his government of corruption, repression, and failing to ease widespread poverty.

“The idea of a presidential extension is a huge scandal,” said Moses Msipa, a former soldier from Bulawayo. “We don’t want to repeat Mugabe’s mistake of overstaying in power.”

Analysts say that protests against the proposal have been met with a heavy police response, and dozens of activists have been detained.

Musa Kika, director of the Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa, said resistance was difficult under current conditions: “Public anger exists, but weak organisation limits collective action.”

Zimbabwe’s constitution, adopted in 2013, limits presidents to two five-year terms. Any change would require approval by two-thirds of parliament and a national referendum.

Political analyst Stephen Chan of the School of Oriental and African Studies in London said a referendum on the issue would likely fail, adding: “The Zimbabwean people want no kings.”

Observers say internal divisions within Zanu-PF could complicate the plan, with some members believed to support Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga as a possible successor.

Analysts also warned that the party could use legal and institutional control to push through the presidential extension. “Zanu-PF uses the law as a tool to achieve its ends,” said Mr Kika, adding that elites seek to protect themselves from accountability and preserve access to state resources.

For many Zimbabweans, the debate reflects broader frustration over governance and economic hardship. “It’s time to unite and fight to reclaim democracy,” said Tafadzwa Moyo, a 29-year-old graduate in Bulawayo.