A confidential police report identifying Nigerian nationals as the dominant force in South Africa’s drug trafficking networks has been submitted to parliament, naming specific kingpins operating across multiple provinces.

The report, compiled by the South African Police Service’s Crime Intelligence and Forensic Services division and presented to suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in June, identifies Nigerians as “modern-day Pablo Escobars” in South Africa.

Stanley Egbo, Michael Ifebuche, Sunny Nwobodo, Johnson Aneke and Kingsley Chukwu are named as drug kingpins in Gauteng, the country’s most lucrative drug trafficking territory, according to the document seen by Sunday World.

The report maps extensive Nigerian-controlled drug networks across seven of South Africa’s nine provinces, with foreign nationals dominating the trade in four provinces while local crime bosses maintain control only in coastal regions.

In Free State, Nigerian nationals Uneh Umeh and Uneh Ukuruibe are identified as top drug czars. Three of five profiled kingpins in North West are Nigerians: Yusuf Kaloo, Tonny Okechukwu and David Chukwu. In Limpopo, Augustine Enejike and Simon Nkahukwu control operations.

Western Cape remains under local control with underworld bosses Ralph Stanfield, Donkey Booysen and Nassief Modack operating in Cape Town. KwaZulu-Natal’s drug trade centers on eThekwini, particularly Phoenix and Umlazi, where Gonaseelan Nadesan, Trevor Gopal and Sifiso Zameka lead narcotics supply.

Eastern Cape operations are controlled by Mario du Preez and Wesley Billet of the Bad Boys gang, competing with Trevor Finnis of the Trevor Boys gang, Craig Solomons of the Dondolos gang, and Siphosethu Jam.

“Nigerian drug trafficking organizations have, for decades, played a central role in cocaine, heroin and synthetic drug importation in South Africa,” the report states. Their structure is described as “fluid and decentralized, relying heavily on diaspora-linked cells, street-level integration, and the bribery of officials”.

The syndicates operate through guesthouses, informal retail outlets and nightclubs in Johannesburg suburbs including Hillbrow, Yeoville and Rosettenville, using tribal connections to recruit couriers and often marrying locals to gain permanent residency.

West African syndicates coordinate transnational operations with South African intermediaries handling storage, packaging and local distribution. Cocaine sourced from Colombia, Brazil and Peru arrives in powder form for local reprocessing before distribution.

Shipments transit through Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Angola before reaching South Africa. Main entry points include OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Cape Town International Airport, and the ports of Durban, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

The document was scheduled for discussion during Mchunu’s appearance before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating criminal syndicate infiltration of police but was not examined due to time constraints.

Mchunu has been on special leave since July 13 following allegations of corruption and political interference in policing. He appeared before the parliamentary committee on October 22-23 to answer questions about his alleged connections to businessman Brown Mogotsi and suspected drug trafficker Vusimusi Matlala.

The report warns that South Africa’s geographic positioning, modern infrastructure, and extensive air and sea links make it attractive for traffickers seeking African and global market access.

Cannabis, heroin, mandrax and cocaine remain the most prevalent substances, with growing presence of synthetic drugs and opioids. Cannabis and mandrax are most widely used while cocaine is preferred among middle-class users.

“Drug trafficking in South Africa is not just a criminal problem,” the document states, “but a national security issue that fuels corruption, gang violence, and social decay”.

The report calls for enhanced border security, improved inter-agency intelligence sharing, and stronger international collaboration to combat narcotics trafficking.

The Democratic Alliance has filed criminal charges against Mchunu for allegedly lying to parliament about his relationship with Mogotsi. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed law professor Firoz Cachalia as acting Police Minister pending the outcome of a judicial commission investigating the allegations.