JOHANNESBURG, 26 October 2025– South Africa’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has issued a formal apology to United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese after she was irregularly served with court papers by a sheriff.

The incident followed Albanese’s delivery of the 23rd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Sandton Convention Centre on 25 October 2025. The Italian human rights lawyer and author has previously faced criticism, including allegations of antisemitic bias, notably from the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD).

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) was once a symbol of unity, integrity, and reconciliation,” said SAJBD National Director Wendy Kahn. “Today, under the chairpersonship of Dr Naledi Pandor and the platforming of Francesca Albanese, it has become something else entirely, a stage for antisemitism disguised as human rights advocacy. Two women, both repeatedly accused of antisemitic bias, now stand together under the banner of the Mandela name, not to bring South Africans together, but to unite them in hate.”

During her lecture, Albanese emphasised that supporting Palestine’s self-determination is “not an act of charity” but should be regarded as a binding obligation for all states.

Kubayi’s office later confirmed that the court papers had been served without the knowledge or approval of either the Minister or the Director-General, who is legally mandated to authorise such actions under Section 40(2) of the Superior Courts Act.

According to Kubayi’s spokesperson, Terence Manase, “Neither the Director-General nor the Minister gave effect to the request for service of the process, which was purportedly made by the Christian Friends of Israeli Communities, Christians for Israel, USA. The attempt to serve Ms Albanese did not comply with the required prescripts. The Minister has instructed that this irregular service of process be withdrawn and extends an unconditional apology to Ms Albanese, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, and the United Nations.”

Kubayi has also ordered the Acting Director-General to conduct an internal investigation and implement consequences where necessary. The Minister, currently attending a UN conference on cybercrime in Vietnam, reaffirmed that her department “remains committed to upholding the rule of law and South Africa’s international obligations.”