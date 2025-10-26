Nolubabalo Mcinga rejected her dismissal as Afrika Mayibuye Movement deputy president, insisting she remains in the position because the party failed to follow proper disciplinary procedures after firing her over an unauthorized meeting with Jacob Zuma.

Mcinga told Newsroom Afrika on October 26 that a termination letter sent at 3 a.m. on October 24 violated the party’s constitution, which requires formal disciplinary hearings before removing elected officials.

“I regard myself still as the deputy president of Afrika Mayibuye movement because the internal processes were not formally addressed,” Mcinga said during the television interview, wearing MK Party regalia to emphasise her dual membership.

The party accused Mcinga of “organizational and political misconduct” for meeting former president Zuma without authorization. Afrika Mayibuye removed her from party WhatsApp groups and sent the termination letter without convening a disciplinary hearing.

“I just received a letter like 3:00 a.m. in the morning and the next thing I was removed from WhatsApp groups,” Mcinga said, calling the process a violation of the Afrika Mayibuye restoration manifesto.

The manifesto states disciplinary processes must take place before removing officials. Mcinga demands these procedures be followed and says she will continue as deputy president until they are completed.

“I am still the first deputy president of Afrika Mayibuye movement until the internal processes follow what this book says it must follow,” she said, referring to the party manifesto.

Mcinga demands proof of all allegations against her. In a written response to the party, she requested evidence for each claim and accused Shivambu of running the party with a controlling leadership style.

“Those are pure fabrications. They just want to dent my name,” Mcinga said. “You don’t just write things that you don’t have proof of. I want proof.”

She criticized Shivambu for refusing to meet with her directly to resolve disputes, saying leadership requires dialogue rather than dismissals based on “gossip.”

“You can’t tell me as a deputy president that you cannot have a one-on-one with me,” Mcinga said, criticizing Shivambu’s management approach.

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement allows dual membership according to its constitution. Mcinga maintains membership in both Afrika Mayibuye and the MK Party, displaying both membership cards on social media.

Shivambu founded Afrika Mayibuye in September 2025 after being dismissed as MK Party secretary-general in June. He previously served as deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters before joining MK Party in 2024.

The party plans to contest the 2026 local government elections. Political analysts question whether internal conflicts will affect its electoral prospects.

Mcinga served alongside Shivambu in the EFF and MK Party before co-founding Afrika Mayibuye. She was a member of parliament and community activist.

In the Newsroom Afrika interview, Mcinga suggested Shivambu should return to MK Party for mentorship under Zuma. She compared his leadership style unfavorably to that of former liberation leaders.

“Floyd Shivambu needs to grow or he needs to be born again,” Mcinga said, suggesting he lacks proper leadership skills.

The party has faced internal disputes since its September launch. Social media posts from October indicated tensions between Mcinga and other members who joined from MK Party.

Afrika Mayibuye maintains that Mcinga’s removal protects the organization’s integrity. The party said the decision was permanent and aimed at preventing infiltration and abuse of office.