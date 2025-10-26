JOHANNESBURG, 26 October 2025– Eight former ActionSA councillors in Johannesburg have filed a court application seeking to overturn their removal from office, arguing that the party violated its own internal procedures.

The councillors, dismissed at the end of September, were replaced in the City of Johannesburg council after ActionSA reportedly cited poor performance as the main reason for their removal. The decision left eight council seats vacant and sparked a legal confrontation within the party.

According to court documents, the councillors claim they were not afforded an opportunity to defend themselves or appeal the decision, which they argue contravenes ActionSA’s constitution. Their attorney, Elmari Atterbury, said the case was not about personal grievances but about ensuring fairness and adherence to due process.

“Two cease and desist letters were sent to ActionSA, urging the party to halt any replacement process until the dispute was resolved. These were ignored,” Atterbury said.

ActionSA has not yet filed an official response to the court action. The party leadership previously indicated that the removals were part of a broader effort to strengthen governance and accountability among its representatives.

The legal proceedings highlight growing tensions within the relatively new political movement, which has positioned itself as an alternative to South Africa’s dominant political parties.

The outcome of the case could set a precedent for how internal disciplinary matters are handled within ActionSA and other political organisations in the country. The Johannesburg High Court is expected to hear the matter in the coming weeks.